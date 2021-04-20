ISP: Traffic stop leads to discovery of OWI and handgun in Vermillion County

From the Indiana State Police – Putnamville District:

On April 19, 2021, at approximately 1:35 p.m., Master Trooper Jason Owens was patrolling in the area of State Road 63 and Hazel Bluff Road, when he stopped a 2019 Ford Mustang for speeding in excess of ninety miles per hour. The driver was identified as Kevin F. Kee, age 24, of Chicago, Illinois.

Further investigation by Master Trooper Owens determined that Kee displayed signs of impairment and failed the field sobriety test. During a consent search of the vehicle, a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine was discovered. Through the course of the investigation, it was revealed that he did not possess a valid gun permit. Kee then submitted to a certified chemical test and failed. While he was being processed into the Vermillion County Jail, it was discovered that he was also in possession of marijuana which was discreetly hidden on his person. Kee is currently being detained in the Vermillion County Jail.

Photo: Kevin F. Kee, age 24, of Chicago, Illinois

Arrested and Charges: Kevin F. Kee, age 24, of Chicago, Illinois

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Handgun Without Permit, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

Assisting: Sergeant Joe Rutledge and Master Trooper Ty Lightle of the Putnamville State Police Post.

All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

