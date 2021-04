Linton lost its home opener baseball game against West Vigo yesterday, 9-6. Here are some photo highlights of the game, including: (1.) Luke McDonald returning the ball to home base, (2.) Bracey Breneman on the mound for the Miners, (3.) Bracey was on the mound for Miners for four innings of the game against West Vigo, and (4.) Trey Goodman slings the ball to second base.

Featured photo is Japheth House fielding a ball.

All photos by Austin Gordon of Austin Gordon Photography.

