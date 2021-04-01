Hard freeze predicted overnight, so cover those plants this evening

Currently, the air has warmed to 44’F from just above freezing earlier this morning. Overnight, weather predictions indicate the air will chill to 22-26’F, a near record-low. The record low for April 1st is 20’F.

So, be sure to bring in any container plants or cover other plants, especially those that have or will be blooming soon, to protect them from the below-freezing overnight temperatures.

In fact, the National Weather Service said:

“Hard Freeze Expected Tonight. Although the growing season has not officially begun across the vast majority of central Indiana, it is important to note that sub-freezing temperatures are expected across the entire area again tonight, with a hard freeze and widespread frost expected. Anyone with applicable horticultural or agricultural interests will need to take steps to protect any sensitive vegetation through at least Friday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect again tonight for far southern central Indiana where the growing season has begun.”

Featured photo by Nikolett Emmert from Pexels

