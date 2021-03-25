Indiana AG Rokita testified before Congress regarding election integrity

From the Office of the Indiana Attorney General:

Yesterday morning, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita testified virtually before the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration at a hearing entitled “S.1, the For the People Act”.

The Attorney General’s Office put out a statement that Rokita has served as a tireless advocate for safeguarding Indiana’s elections, using an example of earlier this month, Attorney General Rokita led a letter of 20 state attorneys general urging Congress to reject S.1’s companion bill, H.R. 1.

As Indiana Secretary of State and chief election officer, Rokita has led the passage and then the implementation of the first-in-the-nation voter ID law. His team helped defend this law all the way to the United States Supreme Court and won. Since then, Indiana’s law has become a model for the nation, with more than 30 states following suit in enacting laws to protect the integrity of their elections.

To see the hearing, you may see it in its entirety here.

Like this: Like Loading...