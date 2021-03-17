In southern Indiana, crash on SR 62 claims life of Chandler woman yesterday morning

From the Indiana State Police:

In Warrick County yesterday morning, Indiana State Police, Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Chandler Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at approximately 7:30AM on SR 62 at Epworth Road that claimed the life of a Chandler woman.

Scene of the three-vehicle crash

Preliminary investigation revealed a tractor-trailer had stopped on SR 62 eastbound just west of Epworth Road due to a red traffic signal. Sheila Shofstall, 70, of Chandler, was driving her 2007 Kia and was also stopped on SR 62 behind the tractor-trailer. Dense fog was in the area and visibility was limited. Vernon Knepp, 44, of Washington, was driving a 2011 Ford pickup truck pulling a utility trailer eastbound on SR 62 and failed to notice traffic was stopped at Epworth Road. Knepp’s vehicle struck the rear of Shofstall’s Kia pushing it forward and into the rear of the trailer.

Kia involved in fatal crash

After Knepp’s vehicle struck the right rear of Shofstall’s vehicle, the pickup truck and utility trailer continued to travel east sideswiping the right side of the tractor-trailer before coming to a final rest east of the intersection. Shofstall was pronounced dead at the scene. Knepp was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville where he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Jermaine Canada, 48, of Birmingham, AL, was transported to Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Knepp’s vehicle was not injured.

Knepp’s 2011 Ford pickup truck pulling a utility trailer

The eastbound lanes of SR 62 between I-69 and Epworth Road were closed for approximately 3 ½ hours while troopers investigated the crash. The investigation is continuing.

Investigating Officer: Master Trooper Lockridge, Indiana State Police

Assisting Officers: Master Trooper Huddleston, Master Trooper Puskas, Detective Greer, and Trooper Lukeman

Assisting Agencies: Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Chandler Police, Ohio Township Fire Department, Chandler Fire Department, Warrick EMS, and Warrick County Coroner’s Office

Like this: Like Loading...