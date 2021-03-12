Multi-agency police investigation leads to arrest of meth-dealing granny

From the Indiana State Police – Bloomington Post:

On Friday, March 12th, 2021, a Martinsville woman was arrested for numerous drug-related offenses, including dealing methamphetamine, after a nearly month-long investigation.

In February, officers obtained information that Romona L. Peacock, age 60, of Martinsville had been dealing large amounts of methamphetamine from her residence. A multi-agency investigation was launched by Indiana State Drug Enforcement Detectives, Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S., and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation confirmed the original information and led to a search warrant being issued for Peacock’s residence in the 1400 block of RJ Boulevard in Martinsville. On Friday, Senior Trooper Allen Deel (ISP ACES), Deputy Brighton Sichting (Morgan County), and DES detectives executed the search warrant.

During the execution of this search warrant, Peacock was found to be in possession of approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, a pound of marijuana, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Crime scene photo of drug evidence. Photo courtesy Indiana State Police.

Peacock was arrested and incarcerated in the Morgan County Jail for the following offenses:

Dealing Methamphetamine Over 10 Grams, Level 2 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine Between 10 and 28 Grams, Level 4 Felony Possession of Cocaine, Level 6 Felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia, Class B Misdemeanor

Indiana State Police Sergeant Greg Day of the Bloomington District A.C.E.S. praised the cooperation and hard work between the two agencies. He stated, “When law enforcement agencies work together, good things happen for the community. There is one less drug dealer preying on our family and friends battling the disease of addiction.”

Anyone with illegal drug information is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411.

