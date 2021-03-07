Linton Boys win 2021 Sectional Basketball Championship

Here are some photo highlights of the Linton vs. North Knox game, where the Linton Boys’ Basketball team won the Sectional Championship, 45-44, including: (1.) the Linton boys are lined up of the National Anthem, (2.) Lincoln Hale from deep, (3.) Logan Webb looking to getting rid of the ball, (4.) Drew Smith and Josh Pyne battling for a loose ball, (5.) the Linton student section up in arms, (6.) Josh Pyne under the goal for another for the Miners, (7.) Joey Hart blocking a Warrior shot, and (8.) the pep block runs out to celebrate the Miners big win!

Linton will play at Southridge for the Regional on March 13th verses Southwestern.

Featured photo is of the entire team, cheerleaders, and supporting members after the big win. All photos by Austin Gordon. These and other high-resolution files and prints are available online for purchase at Austin Gordon Photography.

Like this: Like Loading...