Ellington: Indiana students can receive free FAFSA help

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative – District 62:

Financial aid experts across Indiana will help college-bound Hoosiers and their families file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid during College Goal Sunday, a virtual event taking place at 2 p.m. EST on March 7th.

This is a free program established to help Indiana families file their FAFSA, which is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities and vocational/technical schools nationwide. Students and their parents or guardians should have completed 2019 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms and other 2019 income and benefits information handy.

To attend, families can go to College Goal Sunday’s website on March 7th and click the link displayed to enter the virtual event. Students who attend the virtual event and submit a completed evaluation form will be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 scholarship. Five winners will be selected and notified in April.

The deadline to file FAFSA is April 15th to be eligible for financial aid in Indiana. Click here to learn more about College Goal Sunday.

