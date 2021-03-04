Greene County Jail Log – March 4th, 2021

Sean Douglas Neal, age 32, of Jasonville was booked awaiting sentencing for child molesting a child under 14, a Level 4 felony. In 2013, Jude Dena Martin sentenced Neal to 6 years in jail with 3 years suspended for possession of a destructive device, per his plea bargain. In 2008, he pled guilty to a felony charge of break and enter a structure used for religious worship with intent to burglarize, as part of a plea agreement, which Judge Erik Allen sentenced him to 10 years incarceration with 5 suspended.