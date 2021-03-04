Greene County Jail Log – March 4th, 2021

Wendell Dale Stewart, age 30, of Sandborn was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. No bond. In 2013, Judge Erik Allen sentenced Stewart to 4 years with 2 years suspended for burglary, as part of a plea agreement. In 2012, a Knox County judge gave him 1 year in jail for possession of paraphernalia after violating the pre-trial diversion program.
Tammy Michelle Sullivan, age 50, of Lyons was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond. In 2019, she pled guilty to a charge of use of private land without consent knowing or intentional violation. She was sentenced by Judge Dena Martin to 60 days in jail with 60 days suspended.
Kenneth Leavelle Roulette, Jr., age 28, of Indianapolis was sentenced for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony charge. Judge Erik Allen sentenced Roullete to 3 years in jail with 545 days suspended
Sean Douglas Neal, age 32, of Jasonville was booked awaiting sentencing for child molesting a child under 14, a Level 4 felony. In 2013, Jude Dena Martin sentenced Neal to 6 years in jail with 3 years suspended for possession of a destructive device, per his plea bargain. In 2008, he pled guilty to a felony charge of break and enter a structure used for religious worship with intent to burglarize, as part of a plea agreement, which Judge Erik Allen sentenced him to 10 years incarceration with 5 suspended.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels