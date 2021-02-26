State prepares to reroute COVID vaccine from Greene County to prevent waste

The Lintonian has learned that due to low enrollments for vaccinations, nearly 1,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reserved for this weekend’s pop-up vaccination clinic at the 4-H Fairgrounds may be re-routed by the Indiana State Department of Health to prevent waste. So, residents should get registered immediately, if they would like to be vaccinated against the virus.

This week, the Greene County Health Department has been urging residents that, “If you meet the current eligibility for the vaccine or if you are at high-risk [see “those at high risk” list below], go to the 4-H Fairground and get help with registration onsite” if needed. Vaccines are now available to Hoosiers that are age 60 and above, as well as those who may qualify from the list below:

