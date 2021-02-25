GCHD: plenty of pop-up clinic appointments still available for COVID-19 vaccine

From the Greene County Health Department:

For COVID-19 vaccinations, there are still plenty of appointments available for today (2/25), tomorrow (2/26), and Saturday (2/27) at the Greene County Fairgrounds pop-up clinic. If you are having trouble scheduling appointments at the pop-up clinic, it may be due to you already having an appointment scheduled elsewhere. If so, please cancel the future appointment first, then schedule at the “Greene County Fairgrounds PVAX” pop-up clinic.

Greene County residents that need help with scheduling an appointment at the pop-up vaccination site, may call 211 or contact the Greene County Health Department at (812) 384-4496, as well.

As previously announced, Hoosiers aged 60 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. To accommodate the latest eligibility group, Greene County has been selected to host the State’s District 7 Mobile Vaccine Unit. Greene County’s Pop-up Vaccination Clinic will be held on:

Thursday, February 25th – Saturday, February 27th

8AM to 8PM

4H Fairgrounds, 4503 W. SR 54, Bloomfield

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered. Registration is required. Go to https://vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov/, select your eligibility status, enter your zip code, and select “Greene County Fairgrounds PVAX” as your location.

The Pop-up Clinic will return on Thursday, March 18th through Saturday, March 20th to administer second doses. Schedule your appointment now.

The Greene County Health Department will continue administering Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at the First Baptist Church, 500 Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield; clinic name is “Greene County HD COVID MVAX”.

Featured photo by RF._.studio from Pexels

