Greene County Jail Log – February 1st, 2021

Nicholas Allen Tuttle, age 19, of Switz City was booked on a warrant for a motion to revoke a suspended sentence stemming from a domestic battery charge, a Class A misdemeanor, Tuttle had plead guilty to in 2020 as part of a plea agreement. From that plea agreement, he was sentenced to 180 days with 166 days suspended and 7 days of credit for time served. No bond. In Vigo County, Tuttle faces a jury trial scheduled for July 2021, where he has three felony charges filed against him, including intimidation, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.