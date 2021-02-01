Greene County Jail Log – February 1st, 2021

Heather Marie Stephens, age 45, of Sullivan was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Stephens plead guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana filed in July 2017 in the Greenwood City Court; she plead guilty again to a possession of marijuana charge that was filed in November 2018 in the Greenwood City Court. No bond.
Alanna McKinsey Porter, age 21, of Bloomington began her sentence for criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, which she plead guilty to in a plea agreement with the State. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Porter to 180 days in jail with 176 suspended, as well as restitution to be paid in the amount of $3,024. A possession of marijuana charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Casey Alexander Cooke, age 34, of Sullivan began his sentence for theft, a Class A misdemeanor, a part of a plea agreement. Judge Dena Martin sentenced Cooke to one year with 359 days suspended and 1 day of credit for time served. A Level 6 felony charge of home improvement fraud where the victim is at least 60 years old was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Skylar Kelsey Granger, age 30, of Bloomfield began her sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Another charge of possession of paraphernalia was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Ronald Ian Leach, age 35, of Brazil, Indiana began his sentence for endangerment while operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Previously, Leach plea guilty to a November 2006 reckless driving charge in Vigo County, and he was found guilty of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a Vigo County court in 2009.
Nicholas Allen Tuttle, age 19, of Switz City was booked on a warrant for a motion to revoke a suspended sentence stemming from a domestic battery charge, a Class A misdemeanor, Tuttle had plead guilty to in 2020 as part of a plea agreement. From that plea agreement, he was sentenced to 180 days with 166 days suspended and 7 days of credit for time served. No bond. In Vigo County, Tuttle faces a jury trial scheduled for July 2021, where he has three felony charges filed against him, including intimidation, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
Phillip Charles Lash, age 33, of Bloomfield began his sentence for possession of a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. As part of a plea agreement, Lash was given one year in jail with all but six days suspended on Count 1. For Count 2, Tuttle will serve six days in jail, to be served concurrently with Count 1’s sentence. Lash will be on supervised probation for 359 days afterward. He was appointed attorney Ellen Martin at the county’s expense.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
