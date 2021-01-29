Greene County Jail Log – January 29, 2021

Arrested to spend his 43rd birthday in jail, only one new arrest with three separate charges was noted in today’s Greene County Jail Log, as follows:

Erik Keith Tosti, age 43, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice, which are both Level 6 felony charges. He was also charged with resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

