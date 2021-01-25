Greene County Jail Log – January 25th, 2021

Brittany Carol Kelly, age 25, of Bloomington was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony charge. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.

Joseph Kenneth Myers, age 29, of Bloomfield, was arrested by Linton Deputy Chief Deb McDonald for auto theft, a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.

Brianna Jonee McDonald, age 20, of Bloomfield began serving her sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Ryan Matthew Byers, age 25, of Bloomfield began serving his sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

Javon Emmanuel Patterson, age 24, of Bloomington began serving his sentence for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

David Anthony Andreola-Welch, age 39, of Linton was booked on a warrant for resisting law enforcement, as well as a probation violation and bond revocations from Monroe County. No bond.

Robert Don Neal, Jr., age 35, who was listed as homeless in Jasonville was booked on an out-of-county warrant from Johnson County for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within ten years, a Class A misdemeanor.

Steven Kent Dougherty, age 54, of Linton began serving his sentence for endangering a person while operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...