Hoosiers age 70 and older eligible for free COVID-19 vaccine

From the Office of State Representative Jeff Ellington:

Indiana residents age 70 and older are now eligible to register for a free COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligible older Hoosiers can register for the vaccine by visiting ourshot.in.gov and finding a nearby vaccine clinic and selecting an appointment time. If you do not have access to a computer, you can call 211 to register from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including weekends. Caregivers or loved ones can make appointments for eligible seniors.

You may experience wait times when registering due to a high volume of interest. The Indiana Department of Health encourages those registering to be patient or to check back later in the day.



This vaccine is administered in two doses, 21-28 days apart, and is available at no cost. At the first appointment, you will be required to schedule a time for the second dose. You must bring your photo ID to the appointment.

It is imperative we act to protect our most vulnerable Hoosiers quickly.

Hoosier first responders and health care workers are also eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. Eligible professionals should receive an invitation and registration link from their employer, professional association or the state.

Click here to learn more about eligibility requirements and to register.

