State lawmakers kick off 2021 legislative session

From the Office of Jeff Ellington, State Representative:

“This week, I joined my fellow state lawmakers at the Capitol to kick off the 2021 legislative session. We remain focused on putting Hoosiers first and managing through the pandemic while tackling important issues facing our state., Ellington said in a news release.

In the coming months, Ellington, along with fellow representatives, will be working on passing Indiana’s two-year budget, which funds critical state services like education, and considering legislation focused on accelerating Indiana’s economic recovery, getting Hoosiers back to work and creating jobs.

Hoosiers can watch session and committees live online by clicking here.

It’s important to remain involved and informed, and share input on issues that matter most. Ellington invites you to contact him at h62@iga.in.gov or call 317-234-9139.

