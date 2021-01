Some photo highlights from the Greene County Invitational of the Linton vs. North Putnam game, including: (1.) Joey Hart with a wide-open shot, (2.) Josh Pyne looking for a pass, (3.) Drew Smith driving under the basket, and (4.) Nathan Frady attempting an awkward shot.

Linton ran away with this game, 74 to 33. Linton will play North Central at 5:30 on Friday at WRV.

Featured photo is Lincoln Hale. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography.

