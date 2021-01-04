Various Greene County board meeting schedules for 2021

For 2021, the following boards have meetings scheduled as outlined below:

(1) The Board of Commissioners meets in the Commissioners’ Room in the Greene County Courthouse, 1 E.

Main Street, Bloomfield on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 9:30 a.m.

(2) The Greene County Council meets in the Commissioners’ Room in the Greene County Courthouse at 4:00

p.m. on last Monday of the months of January, February, March, April, July, September, and October. The

Council also meets at 4:00 p.m. on May 24, June 21, November 22, and Dec. 13, and meets on August 23rd at

12:00 noon. Budget hearings will start at 9:00 a.m. on August 31st through September 2nd.

(3) The Greene County Alcoholic Beverage Board meets the first Monday of each month at 1:00 p.m. in the

Probation Conference Room of the Greene County Courthouse, 1 E. Main Street Bloomfield or by Zoom.

(4) The Greene County Redevelopment Commission meets on the third Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. in

the Commissioners’ Room at the Greene County Courthouse.

(5) The Greene County Emergency Medical Services Board meets monthly on the third Tuesday of each month at

10:30 a.m. or after the Commissioners’ meeting in the Commissioners’ Room of the Greene County

Courthouse, 1 E. Main Street, Bloomfield.

(6) The Greene County Advisory Plan Commission meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at

the Greene County Community Events Center Conference Room, 4503 W. State Road 54, Bloomfield.



(7) The Greene County Event Center Management Board meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6:00

p.m. in the Business Center Executive Conference Room at the Greene County Community Events Center at

4503 W State Road 54, Bloomfield.

(8) The Greene County Regional Sewer District meets the third Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. in the

Commissioners’ Room of the Greene County Courthouse.

(9) The Greene County Building Corporation meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m., in the

Commissioners’ Room of the Greene County Courthouse. Unless there is business, it will not meet after the

organizational meeting in January.

(10)The Greene County Redevelopment Authority meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 9:00 a.m. in the

Commissioners’ Room of the Greene County Courthouse or immediately following the Building Corporation

meeting, whichever is later. Unless there is business, it will not meet after the organizational meeting in January.

(11)The Greene County Hospital Association meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. in the Board

Conference Room at the Greene County General Hospital, 1185 N. CR 1000 W, Linton.

(12)Greene County Solid Waste Board meets the last Wednesday of each month at 9:00 a.m. All meetings will be

held in the Commissioners’ Room of the Greene County Courthouse, 1 E. Main Street, Bloomfield.

(13)The Greene County Board of Health meets quarterly on the third Monday of January, April, June, and

September at 7:00 p.m. The January and June meetings are held in Board Conference Room at the Greene

County General Hospital, 1185 N. CR 1000 W, Linton, IN 47441 and the April and September meetings are

held at the Health Department Conference Room 217 E. Spring Street, Bloomfield.

(14)The Greene County Local Coordinating Council meets the third Monday of each month at noon except for

the month of July when they do not meet. Due to the third Monday of January falling on a holiday, the LCC

will meet on January 25, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for an organizational meeting. All meetings are held

in the Commissioners’ Room of the Greene County Courthouse, 1 E. Main Street, Bloomfield.

(15)The Greene County Cemetery Board meets on the first Monday in April, June, August, and October, at 6:00

p.m. in the east conference room of the Greene County Events Center, 4503 W State Road 54, Bloomfield.

(16)The Greene County Drainage Board meets twice each month on the second and fourth Monday of each month

at 9:30 a.m. in the Surveyor’s Office in the Greene County Courthouse.

(17)The Merit Board meets on the second Thursday of every month at 5:00 p.m. at the Greene County Jail.

(18)The Emergency Management Advisory Board usually meets twice a year at the Linton Mayor’s Office, 86 S.

Main, Linton, IN 47441. Due to meeting cancellations in 2020 and the ongoing pandemic, a 2021 schedule has

not yet been determined.

(19)The Greene County Hospital Board meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the conference

room on the ground floor at the hospital.

