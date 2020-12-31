Greene County Jail Log – December 31st, 2020

Lavonda, Lynn Collins, age 60, of Worthington was arrested for residential entry, which, according to Indiana statute, is when a person knowingly or intentionally breaks and enters the dwelling of another person . The charge is considered a Level 6 felony. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed.
Joey Lee Terrell, age 43, of Spencer was booked on a warrant for burglary, a Level 5 felony, which is defined as when a person breaks and enters the building or structure of another person with the intent to commit a felony or theft in it. No bond.
Elijah Jay Nehls, age 41, of Cambridge, Ohio was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, refusal to aid an officer, and possession of paraphernalia. The refusal to aid an officer charge is defined as when a person who, when ordered by a law enforcement officer to assist the officer in the execution of the officer’s duties, knowingly or intentionally, and without a reasonable cause, refuses to assist; it is considered a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels