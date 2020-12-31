Greene County Jail Log – December 31st, 2020

Elijah Jay Nehls, age 41, of Cambridge, Ohio was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, refusal to aid an officer, and possession of paraphernalia. The refusal to aid an officer charge is defined as when a person who, when ordered by a law enforcement officer to assist the officer in the execution of the officer’s duties, knowingly or intentionally, and without a reasonable cause, refuses to assist; it is considered a Class B misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only.