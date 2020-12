Some photo highlights from the Wabash Valley Classic of the Linton vs Kouts game, including: (1.) Josh Pyne dribbling around for an open guy, (2.) Konnor Cox looking at his options in the second quarter, (3.) Braden Walters down low powering up to the goal, and (4.) Lincoln Hale with a defender right in his face.

Linton lost to Kouts in overtime, 40 to 35. The Greene County Invitational starts January 5th, 2021.

Featured photo is Ellie Brewer. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography

Like this: Like Loading...