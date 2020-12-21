Nearby Monroe Lake hosts First Day Trail Run and Walk

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Monroe Lake will host its eighth annual First Day Trail Run and Walk on January 1st at Fairfax State Recreation Area, 9301 South Fairfax Road in Bloomington.



The event format for 2021 has been modified from past years. The non-competitive run and walk will have three route options, ranging from 1.3 to 3.7 miles long. Unlike in past years, advance registration is required, and no walk-up registration will be permitted. Register at bit.ly/firstdaytrail2021 through December 30th or until the event is full. Total participation is capped at 300 people.



When registering, each person will choose a 15-minute check-in window. Each window is limited to 20 people. Participants will need to check in at the Fourwinds Lakeside Inn, located within Fairfax SRA, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.



Registration is $15 per person and includes a grab-n-go box lunch, an entry for the prize drawing, an embroidered collectible event patch, and a $15 gift certificate for the Fourwinds Lakeside Inn restaurants.



After checking in, participants will be directed to the starting area and have until 4 p.m. to complete the route of their choice. A photographer will take photos as people cross the line and hear the finish line bell.



Facial coverings must be worn while inside the Fourwinds Lakeside Inn. Participants should also carry a facial covering on the course to wear whenever passing within 6 feet of someone who is not a member of their household. A list of additional event modifications and safety precautions is posted on the event website.



This event is co-sponsored by Monroe Lake and the Fourwinds Lakeside Inn and Marina. Proceeds support public events, programs, and interpretation at Monroe Lake.



For more information, contact Jill Vance, Monroe Lake interpretive naturalist, at jvance@dnr.IN.gov, or 812-837-9967. Entrance to Fairfax SRA is free during winter.

Featured photo by Visually Us from Pexels

