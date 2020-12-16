It’s official: Dollar Tree is opening in Linton

It’s official: the Dollar Tree will be opening in the Linton Shopping Center!

After rumors and speculation of the discount store coming to Linton in the former Label Shopper location, as well as a lot of apparent inside construction activity going on, the company has finally begun advertising for new sales floor associates at its new 1600 A St NE location online here.

Workers continue inside renovations for the Dollar Tree

The store front of the new Dollar Tree location

A week ago, we began reaching out to Linton Business Enterprises, the shopping center owners since 2016, but a company representative would not verify the new tenant as the Dollar Tree even as of this morning, simply stating, “…policy has always been not to announce a new business is coming before that tenant makes its own official announcement or displays signage on the space. ”

This morning, The Lintonian also attempted to make contact with the corporate headquarters of Dollar Tree, which is located in Chesapeake, Virginia, and we will update this story with the official opening date when made available.

File photos, The Lintonian, December 16, 2020

Like this: Like Loading...