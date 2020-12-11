Ellington: Beware of recent scams

In a recent message to his constituents, Indiana Representative Jeff Ellington warned Hoosiers of recent scams, saying:

Scammers are busy once again trying to trick Hoosiers into disclosing their personal or financial information, or sending them money.



If you shop online this holiday season, beware criminals promise deals that coincide with the same deals offered by legitimate businesses by using fake websites in order to steal your payment information or money. Experts say to never pay for an item with unrelated gift cards or a wire transaction, and instead pay with a credit card and dispute the charge as soon as possible if the item never arrives.

Another scam involves a call or text where the person claims they are law enforcement conducting COVID-19 contact tracing, but they actually aim to capture your personal information. The messages instruct people to call the health department at a fake phone number.

Recently, the Indiana Attorney General’s office warned of businesses sending deceptive mailings that lead consumers into believing they have won significant prizes, but they are only given used-car sales pitches.

Unfortunately, criminals will use any means necessary to con people, and we must be aware and cautious at all times. Know these four signs of a scam, and then follow these steps to avoid them.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam or were targeted by scammers, file a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s office at indianaconsumer.com or by calling 1-800-382-5516. You can also report scams to the Federal Trade Commission here.

