Linton Elks to offer over 800 free Christmas Eve meals

The local Elks #866 Lodge announced that they will be offering over eight-hundred free Christmas Eve meals via drive-thru pickup distribution on December 24th at their Lodge located just outside the city limits on Highway 54 East. The to-go meals will consist of ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, a roll, and dessert.

Trent Wilkes, who serves as the Exalted Ruler of the local Elks Lodge, said “We are so excited to be able to serve our community in this capacity this year.” We encourage people to stay in their cars, follow the direction of volunteers on-site to guide traffic through, and please be patient as we move vehicles through our driveway loop to be served, he went on to say in a phone interview yesterday evening. Meals will be served on a “first come, first serve” basis, and it will be much like the Thanksgiving meal drive-thru, he remarked.

A flyer for the event with all of the details is embedded below:

Featured photo of Linton Elks Lodge, file photo

