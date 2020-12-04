Update – former Center Township Trustee bonds out of jail

From the Indiana State Police:

A former Greene County Center Township Trustee, now residing in Indianapolis, Stephen C. Durham, age 44, has been arrested for official misconduct and theft after a lengthy criminal investigation.

In August 2018, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Tony Guinn was assigned an investigation, after requests from authorities, to look into possible misuse or misappropriation by former Greene County Center Township Trustee, Stephen C. Durham, that took place from January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2018. Guinn, a detective with the Indiana State Police Organized Crime and Corruption Unit, was assisted by a senior special investigator from the Indiana State Board of Accounts. After a complete audit and an execution of four search warrants, the findings revealed that over $58,557.02 of funds had been misappropriated for purchases that did not come to or have any benefit to Greene County Center Township or its citizens.

After a review of the investigation, Greene County Prosecutor, Jarrod Hotsclaw, asked for a warrant to be issued for Durham’s arrest. A warrant was issued by Greene County Superior Court on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, with Durham being arrested on the active warrant approximately a week later by troopers of the Indiana State Police on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Durham was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Marion County Jail. He was held shortly on a $24,000 bond with ten percent allowed, but the bond has now been paid.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Featured photo is courtesy Greene County Sheriff’s Department

