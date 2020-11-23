Meth continues to plague Hoosiers, the area

It was the chemical that made Nazi troops stay awake for days at a time and march many more miles without resting, the compound manufactured by the underpaid high school chemistry teacher struggling with cancer of fictional Netflix fame in the hit series Breaking Bad, and it is also the drug that is plaguing the local area and the entire Hoosier state. We all know this just by simply reading small town police logs, such as our own. Methamphetamine use, along with its dangerous manufacturing process, has crept into every facet and crevice in our community, affecting all ages, occupations, socio-economic statuses, and walks of life.

Today, two more inmates in the area have had charges alleged against them in connection with the drug, methamphetamine, including:

Martin Servin Guzman, age 58, residing in Linton was booked on a warrant for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $100,000, cash only.

David Levi Jackson, age 67, residing in Coal City was booked on a warrant for manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine. No bond.

The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Featured photo by kat wilcox from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...