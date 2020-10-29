Applications for Destination Development Grant being accepted now

From the Indiana Lt. Governor’s Office:

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) announced today that the Destination Development Grant program application period is now open.

“These grants can boost communities and regions across the state,” Crouch said. “Projects should focus on developing or enhancing amenities and destinations that improve Indiana’s overall quality of life and will increase Indiana’s tourism and talent attraction appeal.”

The most recent grants include, The Minnetrista Cultural Foundation received $250,000 for the Bob Ross Experience, which opens Oct. 31. The foundation created a destination for Ross fans by introducing a world-class museum exhibit showcasing the life and work of Bob Ross.

The Evansville Zoological Society received $161,776 for Mesker Park Zoo to create Indiana’s first Humboldt penguin habitat, Penguins of Patagonia. The outdoor exhibit will include penguins from Peru and Chile. It is expected to open in the spring or summer of next year.

The Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau received $58,223 in matching grants for the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course. The project components include constructing a climate-controlled medical building south of the finish line at the cross-country course and amending the existing finish-line structure at the cross-country course to promote safety during races. The course hosts several major events and brings in thousands of racers each year.

“We hope these grants can kickstart a new project or enable a project to reach completion,” said Elaine Bedel, Secretary and CEO of IDDC. “Projects that enhance Indiana’s economic vitality, increase the resident quality of life and help with talent attraction to the specific region are eligible for funding.”

IDDC will consider grant requests of between $50,000 and $250,000. Entities that have previously received a Destination Development Grant may not apply for additional Destination Development funds for two years from the date of their last award.

The deadline for applications is January 11th, 2021, by 4 p.m. ET. Finalists will be announced on February 15th, 2021. IDDC will announce the award recipients in March.

IDDC’s Destination Development Grant program timeline, guidelines and application can be found here.

Featured photo by Brett Sayles from Pexels

