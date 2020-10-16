Election 2020 – early voting, candidates, voting locations, and more

Election day is right around the corner, and if you’re unable to make it to the polls on November 3rd, the Greene County Voter Registration Office is offering several opportunities for registered voters to cast their ballot prior to election day.

Now until October 30th, voters can exercise their right to vote Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and November 2nd from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Voter Registration Office located in the Greene County Courthouse.

Early voting is also available Saturday, October 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center Township Fire Department and the Greene County Voter Registration Office as well as Saturday, October 31st at the Roy Clark Community Building and the Greene County Voter Registration Office.

All voters are required to present a state issued photo ID before voting.

Greene County has several voting locations that will be open on Election Day; however, registered voters are able to vote at any location regardless of where they reside. On November 3rd the polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations include:

Jasonville Fire Department, 235 Cook Street, Jasonville

Worthington Town Hall, 20 South Commercial Street, Worthington

Center Township Fire Department, 11216 East State Road 54, Bloomfield

Roy Clark Community Building, 1351 A Street Northeast, Linton

Lyons Community Building, 600 West Broad Street, Lyons

Greene County 4-H Fairgrounds, 4503 State Road 54, Bloomfield

Taylor Township Fire Department, 7904 South WestGate Road, Newberry

Jackson Township Fire Department, 11523 East Main Street, Owensburg

Eastern Fire Department, 4098 North State Road 43, Solsberry

Within Linton, there are two uncontested Linton-Stockton Board of School Trustees races with William (Eric) Wilson running for school board District 1 and Clint House running for District 2.

Within the county, races include:

Commissioner District 1 (vote for 1): Terry Jackson (D) and Edward (Ed) Michael (R)

Commissioner District 2 (vote for 1): Nathan Abrams (R) and Steve Lindsey (D)

County Council at Large (vote for 3): Karen Abrams (R), Jerry Frye (R), and Gregg Roudebush (R)

Treasurer (vote for 1): Nicole Stahl (R)

Surveyor (vote for 1): Edward Strong (R)

Those with questions about this year’s voting process can contact the Greene County Voter Registration Office at (812) 384-2015.

Featured photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...