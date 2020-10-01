Indiana AG supports nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court

From the Indiana Attorney General’s Office:

Attorney General Curtis Hill today urged the U.S. Senate in a letter to immediately hold a hearing and confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Judge Barrett is a distinguished legal scholar and an exceptional appellate judge with a track record of interpreting the Constitution according to its text and original public meaning,” states the letter, signed by 22 state attorneys general. “As we are sure your review of her exemplary record will reveal, she has the qualifications, experience, and judicial philosophy to be an outstanding Associate Justice.”

The Senate will need little time to conclude that Judge Barrett will make a first-rate Associate Justice due to her “unwavering commitment to a judicial philosophy that prioritizes restraint, humility, and respect for the rule of law,” the letter states.

Judge Barrett is a graduate of Notre Dame Law School, where she also has taught while residing with her family in South Bend. If confirmed, Barrett would be the second Hoosier to be on the high court. Although born in Louisiana, she has lived and worked in the Hoosier state for the past several years.

“As Hoosiers, we have watched Judge Barrett’s excellent work and become proud of her well-deserved national prominence,” Attorney General Hill said. “She possesses an unparalleled legal acumen and a well-grounded measure of common sense — a valuable combination that will serve her well when she joins the nation’s highest court.”

The attorneys general express agreement in the letter that Judge Barrett’s exemplary record demonstrates that she has the experience, qualifications and judicial philosophy required to be an outstanding Associate Justice. They note that Judge Barrett graduated at the top of her law school class, clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia and has served with distinction on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals since 2017. They also recognize that Judge Barrett is widely considered an expert on constitutional law and a prolific scholar. Additionally, they identify how history and precedent show that the Senate has ample time to review and consider Judge Barrett’s qualifications before voting to confirm her this term.

In the letter, the attorneys general state that, in addition to Judge Barrett’s qualifications, her commitment to defending the rule of law makes her exceptionally fit to serve on the Supreme Court. As attorneys general whose duty it is to protect the principles of federalism, they express confidence that Judge Barrett is the right choice. They agree that her stated views of the law and opinions from the bench show clearly that she will safeguard the Constitution. Therefore, the attorneys general conclude, the Senate must immediately fulfill its constitutional duty and promptly confirm Judge Barrett.

The letter from the twenty-two attorneys general is embedded below:

Like this: Like Loading...