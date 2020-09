Some photo highlights from the WRV Invitational on September 23rd, 2020, including: (1.) Peyton Smith on the first lap with nobody even near her (Note: she’s holds the school record at Linton), (2.) Adriona Page in her first lap, (3.) Page’s second lap, (4.) Justin Brown’s first lap, (5.) Joe Palmer heading to the finish, and (6.) Linton Boys’ team win. All photos by Austin Gordon Photography

Like this: Like Loading...