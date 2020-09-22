Enjoy fall fun and outdoor Halloween events, starting now

It’s no secret that Halloween will look a lot different in 2020 due to COVID-19, so why not start a different tradition, one including any number of Indiana State Parks. A cornucopia of fall fun and Halloween happenings are available at numerous DNR properties in late September and throughout October.



Events range from Raptor Days at Hardy Lake, which many from this area may recognize if they have attended the raptor exhibits at the annual Marsh Madness events in Linton, as well as Salamonie Lake’s Rider’s Rendezvous the last weekend in September to Halloween celebrations in various locations throughout the month of October.



Campsite decorating, pumpkin decorating, costume contests and a variety of other events are a part of these weekends, including our own nearby Shakamak State Park. Or, maybe a zombie hunt would be fun, if you’re wiling to drive a bit further to Patoka Lake. For details regarding a fall or Halloween event near you, or one that’s well worth a road trip, visit the DNR Calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.



You can come for one activity, stay for a day, or spend the entire weekend at most events.



Activities will follow the state’s guidance for event planning, including social distancing, mask requirements, hand-washing, and sanitizing of program materials. All scheduled events are subject to change.



Check for campsite or park-managed cabin availability at camp.IN.gov or call 866-622-6746. Find available state park inn rooms or inn-managed cabins at indianainns.com or 1-877-LODGES1.



We have an abundance of outdoor recreation in the area, as well as state-wide here in Indiana. You may have a lot of fun incorporating it into your next holiday, vacation, or weekend excursion!

Photo by Toni Cuenca from Pexels

