Third free community produce and dairy distribution planned

“Well, we’re at it again! We’re ramping up for our third free community produce and dairy distribution under the USDA Farmers to Families program on September 17th,” said Chelsey Brewer, Community Wellness Coordinator at the Purdue Extension, serving Greene, Clay, and Owen Counties.

If you have attended ones in the past, though, this distribution will be a bit different than previous events, she went on to say. This time, there will be two locations to better serve our communities on the edges of Greene County, Brewer said in her announcement, saying, “We’ve located both a western and eastern location that will be giving away boxes. Families interested in getting a box near Linton can come to Humphreys’ Park between 5-8pm. Families in the eastern half of the county can come to the Eastern Greene Elementary school between 6:30-9:30pm.”

It should be noted that individuals are requested not to line up until 15 minutes before the event begins.

