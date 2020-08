Earlier today, Governor Eric Holcomb signed an Executive Order to extend Stage 4.5 of Indiana’s Back on Track for a third time, along with the face covering requirement, until Friday, September 25th. Covid-19 is said to have touched each county in the State of Indiana now, causing 89,000 confirmed cases and 3,000 deaths, the order reads.

Executive Order 20-42 is shown embedded in its entirety below:

Featured mask photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

