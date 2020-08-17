Covered Bridge Festival 2020 has been cancelled

In a Parke County Board of Commissioner’s meeting this evening, a vote was taken to cancel the Covered Bridge Festival for 2020. Ultimately, it was unanimously decided to cancel the 2020 festival. You may see the full meeting here, but go to to approximately 38:00 in the video to skip to the discussion on the festival (sound quality is poor):

Parke County is home to thirty-one covered bridges. Each Fall, thousands flock to the ten day festival, but this year officials are encouraging people to come enjoy Parke County’s beautiful fall foliage and scenic covered bridges this year instead. Start planning your visit here.

Featured photo is a public domain image, Mansfield Covered Bridge by MrGreenBean

