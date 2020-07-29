NASA’s newest mission to Mars tomorrow morning

Tomorrow will mark NASA’s latest Mars mission by sending its Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover on the long, long journey to touch down in the Jezero crater on February 18th 2021 on the Red Planet. The launch is slated for Thursday, July 30 at 7:50 AM EDT from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

According to NASA, the rover will seek signs of ancient life on Mars. It will also collect rock and soil samples for possible return to Earth, which is very exciting for the science community.

For those of us not able to travel to the Sunshine State by tomorrow morning, NASA has set up a live stream on its website so you can watch the coverage, which is supposed to begin about 7:00 AM.

Photo by SpaceX from Pexels.com

