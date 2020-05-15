Linton Farmers’ Market opens tomorrow

It’s good news for fans of local produce and homemade goods as the Linton Farmers’ Market prepares to start its 2020 season on Saturday!

The market will be located behind Humphreys Park in Linton and operate from 9am until 1pm.

This week’s market will feature 10 local vendors offering locally grown produce, handmade soaps, farm fresh meat, and a variety of baked goods.

Previous customers will notice some changes to the market layout and procedures as new guidelines have been created to manage the spread of germs and viruses. You can view a full list of those guidelines below.

To learn more about the Linton Farmers’ Market, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

From the Linton Farmers’ Market:

“Opening day of the Linton Farmers’ Market is finally upon us and we are delighted to be able to once again provide fresh local foods and other homemade products to our dedicated customers. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you will notice we have taken several steps to create a safe shopping environment for you, and we ask for your patience and cooperation. We’re all trying to figure this out together. We so look forward to seeing everyone again!”

This Week’s Vendors

Brick Hill Farm – leafy greens and radishes

E&J Meats – farm fresh beef and pork

Four Flags Farm – maple syrup, mushrooms, breads, eggs, herbs

Ginny’s Country Kitchen – baked goods, jams & jellies

Good Aura Homestead – honey, eggs, jams, soap

Shanty Iris – kombucha, breads, eggs, radishes, soap

Spurlin Homestead – honey, eggs, herbal teas, rabbit meat, kimchi, spices

Sweet Tooth Booth – baked goods, donuts, carmel corn

Wagler Family Farms – wide variety of produce and baked goods

We Made This – soap and stain sticks

Customer Health & Safety Guidelines

Stay at home if you or someone in your home are sick.

Wash your hands prior to entering the market. A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask.

A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask. Always maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market.

Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market. Do NOT touch any produce or product. The vendor will hand your items to you.

The vendor will hand your items to you. Limit shoppers to one if possible. A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently.

A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently. Limit socializing. Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible.

Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible. Wash all produce before eating.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...