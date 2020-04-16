Craft distillery in the works for former Jasonville mine property

According to an April 13th report from Inside Indiana Business, the former Landree Mine will soon be home to a “farm-to-table” craft distillery.

The underground coal mine, located on Couny Road 700 West just a few miles southwest of Jasonville, was first idled in September of 2013 when the original owner, Lily Group, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 Bankrupcty. It reopened briefly in 2014 under operation by LC Energy Holdings LLC/Platinum Partners of New York to provide coal to Indianapolis Power & Light.

Public records show that the property was transferred in January of this year from LC Energy Operations to Land Resources & Royalties, LLC and ERC Mining Indiana Corporation.

The distillery project, called COAL Craft Spirits, is spearheaded by Fishers-based Land Betterment Corp will create dozens of jobs. According to the Land Betterment website, “COAL Craft Spirits is a farm to bottle small batch craft spirits brand that is grown from the roots of organic craftsmanship with a focus on environmental stewardship, quality and perfectionism. The mash bill for our spirits utilize ingredients directly from our Betterment Harvests division.”

Land Betterment “foster(s) positive social and environmental impact ” by upcyling former coal mining sites to create jobs through sustainable community development. Some of their projects include Betterment Mulch, a rubber recycling facility, and Betterment Metal, a metal recovery and recycling company–both located in Hazard, KY.

A quote on the COAL Spirits website by Team Leader, Joe Wright, states, “COAL craft spirits is heart of the earth. On the land we worked as coal miners we have adapted and grown to a whole new environment. Our brand stands for hard work, tenacity and premium quality and we stand behind each and every barrel.”

More info can be found at the Coal Craft Spirits website or the Land Betterment website.

