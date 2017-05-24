May 2017 Health Department Inspection Result

Inspections sent May 24th 2017
|Establishment
|Critical
|Non Critical
|Comments
|Chuckles
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Linton Cinema
|0
|0
|No Violations
|CVS Linton
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Geneva’s Pizza
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Greene County Jail
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Franciso De Borja Coffee
|0
|0
|No Violations
|The Breakfast Place
|1
|3
|Sanitizing wipes are not properly stored in sanitizing solution, Items are not properly dated and labeled, Ventilation hoods needs cleaned, Ceilings in kitchen area need repaired
|McDonalds
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Miner Diner
|3
|4
|Uncooked eggs are stored above ready to eat foods, Dishwasher is not properly sanitizing, Mouse droppings are found throughout facility, All cooling units need cleaned, Hood vent needs cleaned, Rear door has visible gap along bottom, Facility needs routinely cleaned
|Country Porch Linton (West)
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Country Porch Bloomfield
|0
|1
|Ceiling in bathroom needs repaired
|Front Porch
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Erin’s Coffee House
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Goosepond Pizza
|0
|0
|No Violations
|The Palace
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Taco Bell
|0
|2
|Facility needs routinely cleaned, Equipment is soiled with food debris
|Southside
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Smoker’s Host
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Sportsman’s Pub
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Casey’s Linton
|0
|0
|No Violations
|Linton Stop & Shop
|0
|0
|No Violations