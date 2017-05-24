May 24, 2017Derrick Tennant

May 2017 Health Department Inspection Result

Inspections sent May 24th 2017

Establishment Critical Non Critical Comments
Chuckles 0 0 No Violations
Linton Cinema 0 0 No Violations
CVS Linton 0 0 No Violations
Geneva’s Pizza 0 0 No Violations
Greene County Jail 0 0 No Violations
Franciso De Borja Coffee 0 0 No Violations
The Breakfast Place 1 3 Sanitizing wipes are not properly stored in sanitizing solution, Items are not properly dated and labeled, Ventilation hoods needs cleaned, Ceilings in kitchen area need repaired
McDonalds 0 0 No Violations
Miner Diner 3 4 Uncooked eggs are stored above ready to eat foods, Dishwasher is not properly sanitizing, Mouse droppings are found throughout facility, All cooling units need cleaned, Hood vent needs cleaned, Rear door has visible gap along bottom, Facility needs routinely cleaned
Country Porch Linton (West) 0 0 No Violations
Country Porch Bloomfield 0 1 Ceiling in bathroom needs repaired
Front Porch 0 0 No Violations
Erin’s Coffee House 0 0 No Violations
Goosepond Pizza 0 0 No Violations
The Palace 0 0 No Violations
Taco Bell 0 2 Facility needs routinely cleaned, Equipment is soiled with food debris
Southside 0 0 No Violations
Smoker’s Host 0 0 No Violations
Sportsman’s Pub 0 0 No Violations
Casey’s Linton 0 0 No Violations
Linton Stop & Shop 0 0 No Violations