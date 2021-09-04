Olivia Kendall Wyndham one of two new permanent advisors at local Edward Jones

The Lintonian has learned that Olivia Kendall Wyndham will be one of two permanent advisors in the Linton Edward Jones Branch. She grew up in Linton as the daughter of Robert and Debbi Kendall.

Wyndham appears excited about the new opportunity, saying , “I grew up in Linton and am excited to move my Edward Jones practice from Terre Haute to Linton. Looking forward to serving my home town and community.”

Wyndham graduated from Linton-Stockton, then attended Vincennes University, as well as Indiana State University where she graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree.

She currently lives in Graysville with her husband, Roy, and daughter, Reese. He husband works as a Journeyman Lineman through IBEW, and she says they enjoy sports and outdoor activities, as well as travelling to new destinations as much as they can.

She can be reached at the Linton branch at the same number as before ( 812) 847-2289, or she said she can be additionally reached at her cell (812) 699-0925.

