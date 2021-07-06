Wathen for Stockton Township Trustee

Paid for Christopher M. Wathen, Candidate

For township trustee, you want a fiscally-responsible plan, not one made by people who drive convertibles through town claiming they are ordinary, but have had always had it via “the good life” by living via convertible T-birds in Greene Acres. They may have stopped by the IRS, but not the common-sense folk of Greene Acres……..

Wathen has a clean plan for help to those that need it most, while sheltering the shame others have pronounced over the amounts given. Priorities included cleanliness, responsible nutrition, and affordable and clean housing…

