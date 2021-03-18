Greene County Jail Log – March 18th, 2021

Jason David Cooper, age 43, of Linton was booked on a writ of attachment for back child support.
James Micheal Brown, age 29, of Terre Haute was arrested for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. A warrant for his arrest was also served for a alleged probation violation in Parke County. Court documents state that the Defendant was released from the Parke County Jail on his own recognizance, though, conditioned upon him immediately reporting to the Truman House and abiding by all terms and conditions of said facility.
Russell Lee Alsman, age 33, of Henderson, Kentucky was booked on a warrant for battery and intimidation, both Class A misdemeanors. Attorney Dustin Norfolk was appointed to represent the Defendant at the County’s expense.
Dominick Vincent Forgione, age 37, of Jasonville was booked on a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. The Defendant has appealed the original case. No bond.
Jessica Nicole Vail, age 38, of Franklin, Indiana, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Jonah Andreas Wittgren, age 18, of Linton was booked on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony charge, as well as possession of paraphernalia and minor possession of alcohol, both Class C misdemeanors. No bond. An expanded article is available here.
Karry Edward Flick, age 54, of Lyons was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond was set at $4,000 with ten percent allowed. Bond was paid.
Kenny Wayne Austin, Jr., age 32, of Coalmont was booked on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension within ten years on two separate occasions. Bond was set at $5,000 with ten percent allowed for each instance. Bond was paid.
Isaiah Joseph Lee Bolen, age 20, of Linton was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
Amber Jo Rigsby, age 34, of Jasonville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. No bond.
Ryan Lee Workman, age , of Linton was booked on a petition to revoke his suspended sentence for carrying a handgun without a license. Additionally, Workman is being held on a potential extradition to the State of Arkansas to face pending charges there, as well. No bond. An expanded article is available here.
The reader is cautioned that allegations are simply that until proven otherwise in a court of law; therefore, the person(s) shown as arrested for the charges listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
