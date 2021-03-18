Greene County Jail Log – March 18th, 2021

James Micheal Brown, age 29, of Terre Haute was arrested for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. A warrant for his arrest was also served for a alleged probation violation in Parke County. Court documents state that the Defendant was released from the Parke County Jail on his own recognizance, though, conditioned upon him immediately reporting to the Truman House and abiding by all terms and conditions of said facility.