Family and Who we Are

The french used to say, to hell with this kingdom, let me join the next.

I can say that right? The truth is history speaks to us in mounds of words and pictures and buildings to say what we did right and what we did wrong.

My family is part French and in Linton, they settled in Bonton the southside of the tracks. Moving down the road it is seen on the western side.

I think family history is pretty cool. Were all merited in a chain reaction of love, family and fights.

I think most of us would of hated not having a heritage. Just think of that.

I think sometimes when you see people on Dr. Phil or Donahue you think those people lost something and they did. They lost their family link to who they are and its sad and missing to them and they feel as if they have no way to return to the actual world.

I think thats beautiful and also sad to that occassion.

My brother in my family is the first to get the GENEALOGY BUG. As to say he was bitten by the truth of overwhelming story to put it down and keep it and bind it and love it. I think I know a lot of respect of getting my self to the pages of census returns due to him. I think people, go through merits of love of family and find many outlets.

Did you know I used to work at the library? Not just the Linton Public Library, I worked at the Vincennes University Library and volunteered at the Indiana State Archives. Not for long. But enough to see something beautiful about people and working within that establishment.

I think I owe alot of love of work within the papers of life from my mother, she is filer, she loves to file things. I think. I did something to myself by being her kin. I think I like to file but I also good reason to put it in a file within the digital space. People lose things, house fires and people find themselves without those papers then they worry about what state of who they are and what they lost. Most of time its just receipts and bills and medical expenses but I see why people take the time to care for things that are paper.

The word is Ephemera this is word of materials such as newspapers and letters and invitations within our world. That hold a moment in space about our relationship to each other. The world of each other mounted in papers and relationships. A breach of history in anyones chest or day bed end table. Those relationships of important materials related to your history. I thought long ago. We as people keep, way to many things. Hard for someone who loves history to let go of things. Prioritize and maximize, that is what you need to do. Is this a list of questions I have created for you.

Will you look at this again? No – Throw it away

Will you keep it to give to a friend or relative? If yes – Give it away

Will you keep it then throw it away later? – Just throw away now

The reality is our world of things as created a moment of attribute to arthropathy of our skills in life. To bring them in, so close they hurt and that the sight of them is something we dont want. I think the world of people and things and ideas and history but we can’t save it all. I think the idea of the cloud and people living within the freedom of paperless ideas, is a good idea. But the notebook is king to who we are and what we do, to press the pencil and pen to what means well to what we are. I never think we should let that go. That means alot to life and love.

The healing of life is that we give each other space and spaces give us that space within what we are. Ive seen my own family stack the boxes and filing to the sky. What do I need to do? I push it down. You put it back in. I say lets go through it and its already been gone through. The idea is our lives are long and we need “THINGS” to help us. I think that is a false idea. I think things, encourage us to create and when they don’t we should get rid of them.

I’ve been in places where the mere object is the problem to what we need to remove. Things hold meaning to us and sometimes as we get older we don’t need to have it. I have this rule of thumb that maybe our hearts and minds stack things on things to make sure we get rid of them. This is all in our way its a problem the sight of this is not for us to keep. The rule is if you keep stacking things upon a table maybe that place or that table needs to be removed. Maybe the room or place is to small for what you need it to do. The reality is we keep changing our paths and sometimes we need that space to get things done but if it keeps happening we need to show love.

I say all this, well because I think my family keeps things and we hold things and we look at things, art, hidden meanings, stories, and genealogy to hold or give forth things that we care about. But how much do we care about things if they hold no meaning for what we need to do. See, I used to have lots of anxiety and the more things I had the more anxiety I felt as if I had to be owner of a place and owner and caretaker of things that I didn’t need. I felt as if I realized something about freedom of things and choices when I started feeling better. Okay, Ill give this away. That means, maybe something more to me and I realized this as I grew up and helped my family.

My mother is smalltown homegrown girl. I was born in Chicago *nose in the air* the thing about being from a big city versus a small town or living outside the place your born. You feel as if you need to find a way to go back. A way to see that world be apart of you. Sometimes its far away; sometimes its close by. The farther away, the more mysterious that world seems to be. I felt that growing up. Living alone and not having a father. Not living alone in the sense that not having yourself is living alone. Meaning I didn’t understand who I was as I child. I think sometimes the world works in ways to get us to see and understand what we need to know and I found it. I understood it but it was like twenty years too late. I wonder how many people live their whole lives that way?

I think the truth of what I learn about being family and being french is that revolution is key to change and revolution is key to what we are when we understand ourselves. I think its different, I think were all something different. I think that part of me makes me more of who I am about what is going on bioclockery than anything. I don’t know any artists but the artists on that side and I don’t know any keepers of things that hold up to the mementos of life except that side. The world is about truth about learning and when we look at family and look at history I feel history is something more to what we need to learn.

The idea is genealogy and the world we learn from it is something important and when we take the time to understand ourselves we need to understand something deeper about ourselves. I am not Buddhists or atheists, I believe god exists for everyone. I believe god exists for you to find love and understand morality but its your chore to do so, just like its your chore to help you understand you. Its a fight sometimes, no one wants to bring the answers to you. I say find them its what family needs most in our days our days of wondering what if and where to go. I think we need that.

