"Yule Like Linton" website offers apparel and gifts that are local and festive

Lintonians now have a way to spread Christmas cheer and represent their hometown thanks to a new, local website—YuleLikeLinton.com

The holiday-themed website features unique gifts emblazoned with a”Yule Like Linton” design, a pun on our local motto and infamous You’ll Like Linton signs. The website’s mission is to help “spread cheer in local style”.

Shoppers can choose from t-shirts, sweatshirts, long-sleeved shirts, hoodies, and tote bags. All items are printed to order and shipped to your home.

The website was created by Linton resident, Derrick Tennant.

“The idea came a few years ago when I’d seen the Christmas lights in the back of the park that spelled out “you’ll like Linton. My goal is to just to let anyone else who enjoys my pun take part.”

You can view and purchase your “Yule Like Linton” items at YuleLikeLinton.com